Coco

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Your Madison Symphony Orchestra’s first MSO at the Movies of the season presents Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live to the film. In addition to the original score by Giacchino, “Coco” also features the Oscar®-winning song “Remember Me” by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

Info

Kids & Family
Movies, Music
608-257-3734
