Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production, 7:30 pm on 10/7-8 & 14-15 and 2 pm, 10/9 & 16, Sun Prairie East High School.

media release: Who's the baddest of them all? Will it be some of Disney's most infamous villains (Maleficent, the Evil Queen Grimhilde, Jafar and Cruella De Vil)? Or will their troublemaking, teenaged offspring prove to be absolutely rotten to the core?

When their children are invited to attend prep school with the children of Disney's classic do-good heroes, the villains hatch a scheme to exact revenge. With mischief in their blood, will the Evils follow through with the plan and restore their parents to power? Or, do they have the potential to leave their wicked ways behind and learn to be good?

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical features adventure, romance, plus the characters and hit songs from the films. A great outing for the entire family.

Based on the Disney Channel Original Movies written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott. Book and Additional Lyrics by ​Nick Blaemire; Music Adaptations, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith; ​Orchestrations and Music Produced by Matthew Tischler .

Songs by Johan Alkenas, Adam Anders, Aristeidis Archontis, Antonina Armato, Howard Ashman, Peer Astrom, Stephen Mark Conley, Doug Davis, Charity Daw, Andrew C. Dodd, Josh Edmondson, Pipo Fernandez, Nikki Hassman, Samuel Hollander, Ben Hostetler, Tim James, Hanna Jones, Jack Kugell, Craig Lashley, Andrew Lippa, Jeannie Lurie, Alan Menken, Grant Phillip Michaels, Anthony Mirabella, Shayna Mordue, Chen Neeman, Susan Paroff, Shelly M. Peiken, Joacim Persson, James K. Petrie, Adam Schlesinger, Adam Schmalholz, Tyler Shamy, Jodie Shihadeh, Nikki Ann Sorrentino, Thomas Armato Sturges, Ali Dee Theodore, Matthew Wong, David Zippel

At this time, SPCT does not require production staff, cast, crew, volunteers or audience members to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Those who wish to wear masks are encouraged to do so during auditions, rehearsals, when offstage or watching the show. If guidance and school policies allow, the cast will not be wearing masks on stage during tech week or performances.