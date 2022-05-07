Disney’s Freaky Friday the Musical

5/7-22, Madison Youth Arts Center-Starlight Theater, at 7 pm Fridays, 2:30 & 7 pm Saturdays and 1 & 6 pm Sundays (no 1 pm show 5/15).

media release: Teenage Ellie and her mom Katherine couldn’t be more different. But when they magically swap bodies and have just 24 hours to get back to normal, they have to work together to solve the mystery of their inverted identities. By spending a day in each other’s shoes (literally!), mother and daughter come to appreciate each other in ways they never could have imagined. Share in the celebration of this hilarious and heartfelt new musical, based on the hit Disney films!

Book by Bridget Carpenter

Music by Tom Kitt

Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Based on the novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films.

Presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Enjoyed by everyone ages 9 and up