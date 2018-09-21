Disobedience

Google Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-21 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-21 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-21 20:30:00 iCalendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-21 20:30:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 114 min | R | DCP | Dir. Sebastián Lelio

A woman returns to her Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her for her attraction to a female childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality. (IMDb)

"...Lelio creates a whole world that can be read eloquently and movingly on the faces of two superb actresses who give unstintingly to its creation." - Peter Travers (Rolling Stone)

Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-21 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-21 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-21 20:30:00 iCalendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-21 20:30:00 Google Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 iCalendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 Google Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Disobedience - 2018-09-23 18:00:00