media release: Join us for our Rock the Vote concert on October 30 at 7PM! Local indie legends Disq and the talented rapper Alexander Kain will be the featured artists. After their sets, the Directors of the WUD Committees for Music, Society and Politics, and the Performing Arts committee will be giving statements and more information on how to make sure your vote gets counted in upcoming elections.

Join us for our Twitch Stream at 7PM!