Disq, Or Does It Explode, Droids Attack, Wristwatch, Powerwagon

High Noon 20th anniversary celebration. $15.

media release: The entire month of May will be dedicated to celebrating High Noon Saloon’s 20th anniversary. May's programming will feature many of our local favorites and several national acts with a long history at the venue. We will also be offering limited edition merchandise, running exciting giveaways, and concluding the month with a free show featuring Disq, Or Does It Explode, Droids Attack, Wristwatch, and Powerwagon as a thank you to our friends and fans.

The High Noon Saloon was founded in 2004 by Cathy Dethmers, former owner/manager (1994-2001) of Madison’s beloved rock club O’Cayz Corral. On January 1, 2001, O’Cayz was destroyed in a fire that started in a neighboring bar and Cathy began what would become a 3 ½ -year-long search for a new space.

In May of 2004, the High Noon Saloon finally opened its doors with a larger, more modern, and more versatile space that managed to maintain the homey, comfortable vibe and community spirit that made O’Cayz special. Located in the former Buy Sell Shop at 701 E Washington Avenue in what was at the time an active construction zone, the High Noon Saloon helped spur the transformation of the East Washington Corridor from a decaying industrial area to a walkable, bustling, and vibrant arts corridor and fitting entryway into the capital city.

In 2017, Cathy retired from club ownership and sold the High Noon Saloon to Madison-based promoters FPC Live. The venue continues to be recognized across the country for its world-class sound and warm hospitality and has won dozens of awards from local publications including Madison Magazine, Isthmus, Madison Area Music Awards, and http://Madison.com . Continuing the legacy of the venue as a community space, the High Noon Saloon has hosted events like fundraisers, youth ensemble performances, craft fairs, and wedding receptions. All of these are on top of the thousands of bands who have graced the stage over the years, from nationally touring artists who now fill stadiums to local bands playing their very first shows.

“Best sounds and shows this side of the Mississippi. Performing there is a joy” Ras Amerlock (Roots Renegades, The Grateful Dub Band, The Urbanites)

“The staff was always amazing in every way and forever showed us their love and support...The High Noon has always gone above and beyond for its entertainers and music lovers” Lana Dale (wife / manager of Dick Dale)

Some of the most notable artists to play at the High Noon Saloon over the past 20 years include Alvvays, Bassnectar, Blitzen Trapper, Built To Spill, Chance The Rapper, Danny Brown, Dr. Dog, Eagles of Death Metal, Father John Misty, Fountains of Wayne, Jack Harlow, Japandroids, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Julian Baker, Lizzo, Low, Lucius, Lucy Dacus, Mitski, Monica Martin, Patty Griffin, Phantogram, Phoebe Bridgers, Phox, Quinn XCII, Ray Lamontagne, Sara Bareilles, Shakey Graves, St. Vincent, The Avett Brothers, The Black Keys, The Fleet Foxes, The National, The New Pornographers, Ty Dolla $ign, and Vampire Weekend amongst many, many others.