media release: To explore the topic of city zoning codes in further detail, the next District 11 Book Club will be a discussion of the 2022 book by M. Nolan Gray, Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It(link is external). Copies of the book may available to check out at the Ask Desk at Sequoya Library.

The discussion will be hosted by District 11 Alder Bill Tishler, and all community members are welcome to attend.