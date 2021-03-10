ONLINE: District 16 Alder Candidates Forum

media release: The Elvehjem Neighborhood Association (ENA) is hosting a virtual town hall on Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30pm with the two District 16 Aldermanic candidates: Jael Currie and Matthew Tramel. Hear from them about their vision and plans for our district and city!

There will be time set aside for audience questions. You don't want to miss out!

The ENA is proud to host this town hall as a service to our community.

The election will be held on April 6, 2021.