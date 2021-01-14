ONLINE: Madison District 16 Primary Aldermanic Candidates Forum

press release: The East Side Progressives are committed to helping voters get to know candidates for public office, so that we all have a chance to elect local governments that represent our values.

There are a number of key elections this winter and spring: a February 16 primary for District 16 Alder, and an April 6 general election for Aldermanic races, MMSD School Board, and more.

On January 14, 6:30 pm, please join us for a Virtual Town Hall with the District 16 Alder candidates. Hear from each candidate about their plans and vision for our neighborhoods and city!

This event is co-hosted by the East Side Progressives and GRUMPS -- Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools.