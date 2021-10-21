ONLINE: District 18 Community Meeting

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

You are invited to a "Call to Action" virtual neighborhood meeting on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 6pm. We will hear from the Madison Police Department, the Good Neighbor Project, and others about gun violence and public safety, and learn what we can do to help make our community safe for all. You may also want to read my recent blog post on gun violence.

You can join the virtual event using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingOctober21safety. Please note that registration is limited to 500 participants. The meeting will be recorded.