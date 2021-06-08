District 18 Community Meeting

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

The neighborhood meeting I have planned for June 8 will cover several issues that concern our 18th alder district. It is an in-person meeting to be held at the Warner Park community center, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. It is an opportunity to introduce myself and listen to your concerns. Hopefully, there will be time to ask me about my thoughts about the North Side and those attending to make suggestions on how I can better serve you.

I've received questions about the water utility and the possibility of water rationing this summer. Apparently, with the shut down of a well on the east side, officials are concerned that a drought might tax the water supply on the North Side. The water shortage could inhibit fire fighting efforts. A Water Utility representative will provide an explanation and map out the strategy to deal with a possible water shortage.

Also, other public safety concerns focusing on gunfire and the rising number of "shots fired" incidents are an ongoing concern. I've invited the North District police Captain to explain the Police Department's perspective on this.

The public is encouraged to ask questions of both presenters.

This is my first public meeting as your new alder, and I hope you can find the time to attend.

Thank You,

Charles Myadze