District 18 Neighborhood Meeting

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

The Madison Mallards have received approval from the Board of Park Commissioners to have six fireworks displays for the 2024 Mallards season at Warner Park Stadium. In addition to those six fireworks displays, they have also requested approval for an additional two displays. We are hosting a neighborhood meeting to gather community feedback about the request. Your feedback will be shared with the Board of Park Commissioners.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - 6pm, Warner Park Community Recreation Center - Community Room 3, 1625 Northport Drive

At the conclusion of the meeting, you’ll also get a brief update on north side issues. Looking forward to your participation and valuable input.

Best regards,

Charles Myadze

District 18 Alder