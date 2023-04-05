District 18 Sidewalk Replacement

media release: A virtual public information meeting for District 18 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., April 5, 2023, via Zoom. Registration prior is required. The public information meeting for work within District 12 has not been scheduled yet. A registration link will be posted when a date is scheduled.

The Annual Sidewalk Replacement Program was created to identify and repair defects (cracks, broken sections, offsets creating trip hazards, ponding/icing issues) throughout the City, rotating through the alder districts on a 10-year cycle.

In 2023, the Sidewalk Replacement Program will be performing work within Aldermanic Districts 12 and 18.

Sidewalk sections marked with white arrows or X’s are designated for replacement. Sidewalk sections with tripping hazards, marked with a pink line across the joint and a white ‘C’, are designated for saw cutting. Separate contracts are bid for the replacement and the saw cutting.