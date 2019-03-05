District 2 Alder Candidates Debate

press release: Please join Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. and Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association for the District 2 Alder Debate between Patrick Heck and Jim White on Tuesday, March 5. The event will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church on East Gorham and will start at 7 p.m.

You can RSVP and invite friends/neighbors to join us here:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/696447110749930/