ONLINE: District 5 Sidewalk Replacement

media release: A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., April 13, 2022, via Zoom for residents and property owners in District 5. Registration prior is required. The meeting will cover process, schedule and project details.

April 13, 2022 Public Information Meeting Registration: District 5

The Annual Sidewalk Replacement Program was created to identify and repair defects (cracks, broken sections, offsets creating trip hazards, ponding/icing issues) throughout the City, rotating through the aldermanic districts on a 10-year cycle.