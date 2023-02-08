District 6 Alder Candidates Debate

Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Thanks to Patrick Heck for his years of service representing the Tenney Lapham Neighborhood on the Madison city council! This spring we will be voting for a new alder in the a recently redrawn District 6.

The Tenney Lapham Neighborhood Council is hosting a Candidate Forum February 8, 2023, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St, Madison.

Come and engage with your community, learn more about the candidates, and build support for the issues that matter to you.

Info

Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - District 6 Alder Candidates Debate - 2023-02-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - District 6 Alder Candidates Debate - 2023-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - District 6 Alder Candidates Debate - 2023-02-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - District 6 Alder Candidates Debate - 2023-02-08 19:00:00 ical