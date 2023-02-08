District 6 Alder Candidates Debate

press release: Thanks to Patrick Heck for his years of service representing the Tenney Lapham Neighborhood on the Madison city council! This spring we will be voting for a new alder in the a recently redrawn District 6.

The Tenney Lapham Neighborhood Council is hosting a Candidate Forum February 8, 2023, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St, Madison.

Come and engage with your community, learn more about the candidates, and build support for the issues that matter to you.