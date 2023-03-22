District 6 Alder Candidates Forum

media release: Marquette Neighborhood Association put together a forum where you can meet the alder candidates for the newly assembled District 6 and hear responses to the questions you have on your mind.

Submit Your Questions to the Alder Candidate Forum Hosted by MNA

The Forum will take place on March 22nd, 6-8pm at The Tinsmith (828 E Main St) and will be moderated by Isthmus publisher Jason Joyce.

Submit your questions HERE for candidates Davy Mayer and Marsha Rummel.

Doors open at 5pm so come early, enjoy the bar, and find your seat.