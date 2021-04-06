ONLINE: Dive into Creative Nonfiction

media release: April 6, 2021 to April 27, 2021, Tuesdays, 6:00 to 8:00 PM

n this four-part workshop, we’ll use weekly readings and writing prompts to study what makes successful creative nonfiction essays tick and how to produce your own essays in this genre. Topics include: Brainstorming for writable ideas, plotting your narrative arc, conducting research, and bringing it all together with effective storycraft. Expect to write 2-3 pages weekly for in-class discussion. At conclusion of the workshop, participants may submit up to 1500 words for instructor feedback.

Proceeds from this workshop will help fund Arts + Literature Laboratory’s ALL in for the Arts Campaign.