press release: Presented by the Madison Jazz Society , the Dixie Doodlers are a top- rated Dixieland septet whose musicians strive for perfection to create music with bright melody, awesome harmony and energetic rhythm. Their incredible repertoire consists of more than 546 tunes. They work from the original recordings of the teens, 1920s and 1930s to fashion their sound to be as authentic as possible. Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main. 1pm. Admission $20 members/$25 non-members/under 18 free.