DIY Holiday Cards

press release: Learn how to make beautiful holiday cards for your friends and loved ones at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, December 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Stampin’ UP demonstrator Jamie Statz-Paynter will provide all the materials and instruction you need to make and take home three personalized, professional-quality cards, just in time for the holidays.

This workshop is free and open to the public. Class is limited to 15 participants and registration is required. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.