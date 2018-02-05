DIY Valentine’s Day Cards

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release:  Learn how to make a beautiful card for your very special valentine at the Verona Public Library on Monday, February 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.  Stampin’ UP demonstrator Jamie Statz-Paynter will provide all the materials and instruction you need to make and take home three personalized, professional-quality cards, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This workshop is free and open to the public. Class is limited to 15 participants and registration is required. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street. 

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
608-845-7180
