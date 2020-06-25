DJ Acideon, dance by Smash, Lapine, MeganDeath

press release: Insidious is back for a live show!

Insidious is a night of hard dance, dark psy, goth, industrial and much more brought to you by Acideon! This 4th edition of Insidious will also feature dance performances by Smash, Lapine, MeganDeath and more!

This is a come as you are event so feel free to let your freak flag fly and let's have some fun!

9 pm; $5; 21+

We will also be streaming this event The Crucible's Twitch Channel as well for all those who aren't able to make it! To watch the show use this link

http://www.twitch.tv/crucible_madison

Insidious is brought to you by Adrenaline Armory, WarPigs Brewpub, Suite Hair, Trex Promotions, Travis Anthony Soumis and 301 Productionz. Make sure to check out all this pages and show them some love!

Photography is prohibited at this event.