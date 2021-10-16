press release: Heroes and Villains assemble! For one night only, Crucible welcomes malevolent masterminds and stalwart crusaders for justice, as well as morally-ambiguous and confusingly self-referential gen-x parodies! We can't recommend wearing a cape, though...

Pounding dance beats for the evening provided by DJ Acideon!

A variety of heroic performers will captivate your senses! Proof of vaccination required. Costumes encouraged, never required.