DJ Acideon

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Heroes and Villains assemble! For one night only, Crucible welcomes malevolent masterminds and stalwart crusaders for justice, as well as morally-ambiguous and confusingly self-referential gen-x parodies! We can't recommend wearing a cape, though...

Pounding dance beats for the evening provided by DJ Acideon!

A variety of heroic performers will captivate your senses! Proof of vaccination required. Costumes encouraged, never required.

608-640-4441
