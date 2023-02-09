media release: Crucible is very happy to introduce our new lightly-kinky dance night. Sensation is intended to be a great night to dance, and a night to meet up, explore new (or old) interests and kinks (we'll feature themes every month, some with demos and a focus on sensory experiences), and play a bit. This month, we're going for warm and soft sensations - come beat the cold in your favorite Kigurumi, and dance winter away with excellent music courtesy of DJ Acideon