DJ Anti Alpha

press release: Anti Alpha provides loungey dance grooves perfectly paired with Gib's classics on Thursday, October 3, 8-11pm.

Anti Alpha's music style a blend of house with pop and rock influences. From selecting to mixing, they transform from tranquil to club. First and foremost, they are selectors to bring the party.

Members Sarah Akawa and Micah Lê have been active in the DJ community, working to breakdown gender stigma and work towards inclusivity.