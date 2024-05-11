DJ Any Ska, Danisa

media release: Reggaeton Tour Night: La Bichota Party -

This event is a tribute to the Colombian Latin Artist Karol G aka La Bichota and in the same way, celebrating Mother's Day. Special Guest: DJ Any Ska directly from Medellin, Colombia, mixing live top reggaeton & perreo music from Karol G & others.

In addition, we will have guest female artists (including Golden Cima Music artist Danisa) performing live and singing Karol G cover songs.

La Tropicalisima, the official Urban Latin Radio Station from La Sabrosa Broadcasting, sponsors the event. - https://linktr.ee/ RadioLaSabrosa