press release: '80s Dance Party Fundraiser for Community Shares of WI.

Wednesday, April 12, 6pm - 9pm, AC Hotel at 1 N Webster St in Madison

Tu Le and Craig Spaulding are hosting an 80's dance party to benefit Community Shares! Come in your brightest hues to celebrate Spring at this fun event. Admission is free to all but donations are appreciated.

There will be music by DJ Ashoka, art by Issis Macias, charcuterie from Cheesers, and crafty cocktails mixed by Craig Spaulding.