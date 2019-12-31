press release: MADISON'S NYE - Roaring into the '20s

We'll be roaring into the '20s with a tip of the cap to the 1920'. Make glamor and style the focal point of your New Year's celebration at Madison's. Hosted by DJ Brook, this party will be a light show filled, classy event, sure to be fitting of ringin' in the new era. Dress to impress!

DINNER RESERVATIONS: Email Bryn at events@madisonsdowntown.com

FREE ADMISSION TO LATE PARTY WITH DINNER RESERVATION. PURCHASE A PRIVATE TABLE AND BYPASS THE LINE

OR $20 Admission Charge - Taken at the door, cash or credit card accepted.

Open Till 3AM - DRESS TO IMPRESS.

***ARRIVE BEFORE 9PM TO AVOID WAITING IN LINE***

ALWAYS THE BEST PARTY OF THE YEAR!!