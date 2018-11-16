DJ Bruce Blaq
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: $8 admission at the door. Must be 21 years old to attend.
Here are some things to keep in mind before you arrive -
- Front doors open at 6:30 p.m. - Conservatory doors open at 7 p.m.
- First-come-first-serve - the maximum number of visitors allowed in the Conservatory will be continuously admitted as visitors cycle out
- Arrive with your whole party - line jumping is not permitted
- When entering the building you'll be notified if you will be immediately admitted into the Conservatory or directed into the waiting line
- On average people enjoy the Conservatory for 1.5-2 hrs - some leave earlier and some stay longer, we cannot guarantee a specific wait time
Bar stations will be available inside the Conservatory and the Commons (a large reception area off of the lobby that will house the waiting line if necessary)
- Our bar service has been streamlined to decrease waiting lines
- We will post updates on Facebook on the hour as the event capacity fluctuates to keep you in the loop
- Capacity in the Conservatory at any given time does not equal the overall attendance that can be accommodated at the event over four hours, therefore, pre-sale tickets will not be offered
- $5 admission from 10-11 p.m.
Info
