media release: TK Late Nite finally returns to the Capitol Square! We've got a great line-up of local DJs for the summer, and a dance floor that has been waiting over a year and a half to welcome back you and your friends.

Check out our website for the schedule, links for presale tickets (which guarantee entry!), and detailed information about the steps we're trying to make this a safe return to nightlife for our community.

Music starts at 11pm. $10 COVER // 21+. Proof of Vaccination Required for Entry.