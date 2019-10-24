DJ Dudley Noon

Graze 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us for a night boos and booze on Thursday, October 24th from 10:30pm to 1:30am.

Midnight Costume Contest / Music provided by Dudley Noon / Free entry

Graze 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-251-2700
