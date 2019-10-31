DJ Eugene Craven

press release: Thursday October 31-- Halloween Costume Party! Free to Attend

There will be:

-A Disco Ball Dance Party

-DJ Eugene M Craven

-Costume Contest w/ Prizes!

-Cider Growler Raffle!

-Free Angelo's Pizza!

The categories for the costume contest are:

1. Favorite Overall

2. Most Spooky

The winners of the costume contest will be chosen at 10pm and they'll receive a $10 gift card to Old Sugar Distillery!

We'll be giving away FREE pizza from Angelo's going from 8pm to until we run out!

Raffle tickets for growlers will be given each time an individual orders a hard cider. If you're planning on drinking cider anyways, this is a great way to get a free growler to take home!

Growler winners will be announced at 9pm and 9:30pm.

Festivities go from 7:45pm to 10:30pm on Halloween Night (October 31). No Ticket Required!