DJ Evan Woodward
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Evan Woodward is one of the longest running DJs in Madison and has a massive collection of records to pull from. We’re so excited to hear his set of Bossa Nova and Brazilian jazz music on all these HiFi speakers. It will make your soul feel better. You can also find Evan running the Strictly Discs shop on Monroe Street. Go buy records from him!
