× Expand Jonathan Charles DJ Femme Noir

media release: Cocktails in the Conservatory | 7 - 11 p.m.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night out while you sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory and enjoy the beats of DJ Femme Noir! $10 cash to enter; 21+ only. Bars accept cash or card. All proceeds benefit the Gardens.