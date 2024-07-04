DJ Fruity Gut Oracle

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times inside our building.

3:30 to 6:30pm / Tickets Sliding Scale $5 to $2

Join us Thursday, July 4th from 3:30pm - 6:30pm for Boot Scoot & Boogie at the Pink Pony Club Queer Country Dance Night. Come dance to late 90s, early 2000s country classics, along with all things Queer & all things Country. Dress up in your favorite country or redneck attire to dance your cares away! Or join us to make your own country craft at our crafting table that we will have! A giveaway/fundraiser will also take place for a queer country redneck hat where all proceeds will go to help Palestinians in Gaza, $5/ticket (can be purchased day of event). Djing will be provided by @FruityGutOracle.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.