media release: We’re excited to be partnering with DJ Geoffrey Sandler and Celebrations Entertainment for a new monthly series called “Spin & Give” which will shine a spotlight and raise money for a different local non-profit each month. Geoffrey has been a DJ for 40 years, so expect an incredible night of music with some fun opportunities to give back! This month we’ll be raising money for the American Family Children’s Hospital with our spin of the day wheel and a percentage of our drink sales going to support this wonderful and vital organization.