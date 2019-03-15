press release: Half-Stack Sessions // DJ Sessions

Featuring: DJ Kayla Kush

**Teamwork has merged with Half-Stack Sessions!

Genres: no genre policy

Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+

Half-Stack Sessions is a group of women and non-binary people who are involved in music and arts in the Madison area.

​GOALS:

1. To create space for female and non-binary musicians and artists to grow and gain higher visibility in the scene.

2. To foster an inclusive and accessible scene for all participants.