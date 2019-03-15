DJ Kayla Kush

Jardin 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Half-Stack Sessions // DJ Sessions

Featuring: DJ Kayla Kush

**Teamwork has merged with Half-Stack Sessions!

Genres: no genre policy

Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+

Half-Stack Sessions is a group of women and non-binary people who are involved in music and arts in the Madison area.

​GOALS:

1. To create space for female and non-binary musicians and artists to grow and gain higher visibility in the scene.

2. To foster an inclusive and accessible scene for all participants.

Jardin 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
