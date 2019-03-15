DJ Kayla Kush
Jardin 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Half-Stack Sessions // DJ Sessions
Featuring: DJ Kayla Kush
**Teamwork has merged with Half-Stack Sessions!
Genres: no genre policy
Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+
Half-Stack Sessions is a group of women and non-binary people who are involved in music and arts in the Madison area.
GOALS:
1. To create space for female and non-binary musicians and artists to grow and gain higher visibility in the scene.
2. To foster an inclusive and accessible scene for all participants.