DJ Latin Fresh, Jhan, Dissam, Freyce

media release: English below

@GoldenCimaMusic & Los Remedios Bar & Grill Te Presentan: Noche de Reggaeton: Un Tributo a Don Omar - King of Kings

El sábado 19 de Abril, rendiremos homenaje a uno de los iconos más grandes e importantes de la música urbana: DON OMAR.

No te pierdas este evento donde canciones como "Dile", "Danza Kuduro", "Salió el Sol", "Guaya Guaya", "Se Menea", "Dale don Dale", "Bandoleros" y más, serán el alma de la noche

Puertas Abren: 9:00 Pm; 21+ Only

Musica & Entretenimiento todo en un solo lugar en #LosRemediosBar&Grill

https://www.facebook.com/events/930890328583007/

The Noche De Reggaeton: Un Tributo a Don Omar y a la Musica Urbana will take place at Los Remedios Bar and Grill on Friday, April 19 starting at 9:00 P.m. Cover entrance is $15.

This event will be a music Tribute Night to Don Omar an Iconic legend of Urban Latin Music from Puerto Rico who just came back with his current tour Back To Reggaeton his music has transcended over the years and generations thus becoming the King Of Kings of Reggaeton, a top leader.

The music will be play by one of the top city DJs DJ Latin Fresh. He will be playing the most iconic songs throughout the event.

In addition to this we will have a top special artist guest from Chicago named Jhan (https://www.instagram.com/ jhan_g2/) and also our new sign artists

@DissamMusic (https://linktr.ee/dissammusic ) & @FreycelMusic (https://linktr.ee/ freycelmusic) from @GoldenCimaMusic performing live leading the Latin Music Tribute show.