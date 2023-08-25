DJ Matt Bennett

media release: Matt Bennett is an actor/musician living in Los Angeles. At 18 he made his acting debut on the hit Nickelodeon television show “Victorious.” Since then he’s appeared on “The Big Bang Theory,” “Sam and Cat,” “Gray’s Anatomy,” and in movies like “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” “Bridesmaids,” and “Stanford Prison Experiment. In 2023 you can catch Matt on the road with his new DJ night Party101, a throwback celebration of music from Nickelodeon and Disney Channel.