Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Cocktails in the Conservatory: Sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory and enjoy the beats of local DJs! $8 admission at the door. Must be 21 years old to attend.

press release: DJ Phil Money has the ability to read a room’s vibe while also crafting a free-flowing mix of different genres. No matter who’s in the room, Money wants to help people shake off their worries.

By his own admission, his preferred mix is eclectic - Money calls it “The Soup.” Typically, he works up a hip-hop base before experimenting with more adventurous sprinklings of rare reggae tracks, funk and, most recently, Afrobeat. He makes it work with precision-timed transitions: “Even though you’re jumping different genres, you’re not jumping different vibes.”

Money earned his stripes with almost 30 years’ experience in New York and Atlanta before arriving in Madison.

