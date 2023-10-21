media release: This Halloween season, Crucible Masquerade teams up with the folks at Madison Roller Derby to bring you Zombie Prom! Dj Ryan parks will be on the decks, and we've dug up some of the very freshest go-go performers to add a bit of necrotic spice to the evening! Get ready to shuffle till your legs fall off!

Dress as any flavor of zombie, ghoul, or other undead prom abomination!

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme, some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few wild and strange. Costumes always suggested, never required!