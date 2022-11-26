DJs Sarah Akawa, Femme Noir

media release: It’s a Taylor Swift sing-off, dance-off against, well, everyone. Doesn’t seem quite fair to everyone. Let’s gooo

DJ Sarah Akawa

Femme Noir

Hard stop at 1am.

$5-10 sliding scale

*Dyke Dive is a catchy title, but is not intended to gender our attendees. All Queers and queer allies are welcome.

*There will be ZERO tolerance for creepers. You will get bounced, no questions asked. If you see something or experience any unwanted touching or advances, report this immediately to a bartender or DJs.