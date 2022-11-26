DJs Sarah Akawa, Femme Noir
The Wisco 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: It’s a Taylor Swift sing-off, dance-off against, well, everyone. Doesn’t seem quite fair to everyone. Let’s gooo
DJ Sarah Akawa
Femme Noir
Hard stop at 1am.
$5-10 sliding scale
*Dyke Dive is a catchy title, but is not intended to gender our attendees. All Queers and queer allies are welcome.
*There will be ZERO tolerance for creepers. You will get bounced, no questions asked. If you see something or experience any unwanted touching or advances, report this immediately to a bartender or DJs.