× Expand Kristin Shafel Sarah Akawa DJing in front of a large crowd on the Capitol Square. Sarah Akawa

media release: MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN: The Afterparty w/ DJ Sarah Akawa

Celebrate Pride with a night of dance DJed by local legend Sarah Akawa! An undisputed hero of both the DJ and queer scenes in Madison, DJ Sarah Awaka has provided the soundscapes for Dyke Dive, Hot Summer Gays, Live on King Street, and countless other DJed events.

Featuring live go-go dancing by Talon and Carmel Bliss.

RSVP on Facebook to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN: The Afterparty w/ DJ Sarah Akawa below.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/394520223528291

Doors at 9PM

$10 COVER; $5 W/ STUDENT ID, CASH ONLY. Tipping your go-go dancers is highly encouraged. ATM available at venue

This afterparty follows directly after MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN, Cheshire Cat Comedy's hit queer comedy show. Free afterparty cover to those who bought tickets for the comedy event, which begins at 7PM:

Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings back its hit show with a scintillating lineup of queer stand-up and drag performers as they unite to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN at Crucible Madison on Thursday, June 6. Followed by a dance night afterparty DJed by Sarah Akawa at 9pm: https://www.facebook.com/ events/394520223528291

Hosted by mega-talented Milwaukee drag star Taysha Montenegro, winner of Miss Club Wisconsin ‘23, Miss Rigby ‘23, Miss Wisconsin Utopia ‘22, and Miss ULRPI ‘21

About your comedians:

Sam Rocha is a Chicago-based comic and creator. She has become a featured comic at top comedy Chicago clubs like Zanies, Lincoln Lodge, and Laugh Factory, where she produces SASHAY the last Friday of every month. She was also a finalist on the sixth season of the iO’s popular live show Improvised Survivor, regularly hosts aliveOne’s weekly open mic, and produces and stars in On Air with Bev, a pop-up musical comedy variety show based on her popular viral character “Bev”.

From Chicago, Ariel Julie combines sass and crass in her brutally honest style of comedy and storytelling. At a towering 4’10”, Ariel Julie is proof that the best, funniest things can come in the smallest, most Jewish of packages. She is one of the hosts and producers of The Lineup as well as the jazz-infused Laughter Hours comedy showcases at Lincoln Lodge. Her full hour, “Weiner Patrol”, is available on YouTube.

Ms. Brown is a comedian, singer, and host known for his rapid fire tongue, incisive crowd work, and improvisational fancy. Ms. Brown can be seen performing at Lincoln Lodge, Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and other live performance venues throughout the Chicagoland area. Before starting stand up comedy in 2016, he trained to be a classical singer and makeup artist. He continues his work in music as a producer, journalist, and vocal pedagogue for YouTube.com/BlackMusicArchive

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM

Tickets are $15 advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cover with a student ID. CASH ONLY.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1495560971308908Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Bringing cash to tip your drag performers is highly encouraged.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Followed by:

MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN: The Afterparty w/ DJ Sarah Akawa

Celebrate Pride with a night of dance DJed by local legend Sarah Akawa! An undisputed hero of both the DJ and queer scenes in Madison, DJ Sarah Awaka has provided the soundscapes for Dyke Dive, Hot Summer Gays, Live on King Street, and countless other DJed events.

Featuring live go-go dancing by Talon and Carmel Bliss.

RSVP on Facebook to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN: The Afterparty w/ DJ Sarah Akawa below.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/394520223528291

Doors at 9PM

$10 COVER; $5 W/ STUDENT ID, CASH ONLY. Tipping your go-go dancers is highly encouraged. ATM available at venue.