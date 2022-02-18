media release: Let’s dive….with DJ Sarah Akawa

**Proof of vaccinations are required. Cards, photos of cards, registry. No exceptions. $5-10 sliding scale

*Dyke Dive is a catchy title, but is not intended to gender our attendees. All Queers and queer allies are welcome. *There will be ZERO tolerance for creepers. You will get bounced, no questions asked. If you see something or experience any unwanted touching or advances, report this immediately to a bartender or DJs.