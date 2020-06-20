press release: Saturday, June 20, Live at Crucible AND streaming on Twitch!

Crucible presents: Maskerade

9 pm

$5 cover/21+ in person

streaming: twitch.tv/crucible_madison

w/ DJ senseless

Masquerade is back - sort of! As we carefully roll out our re-opening, we're taking things slowly to ensure the safety of our patrons. This event is meant to be a celebration of masks - we invite you to accessorize your (mandatory) face mask however you like - be whimsical, be naughty (the mask is about the only thing anyone is required to wear), be elegant and mysterious - but be safe.

The current Phase 1 dictates our max capacity must be 50. We will open the dance floor for the first time at this event. You'll see that we've divided the floor into 4 sections, with a 6' space between them. Please feel free to dance in a section with anyone you already share a quarantine risk pool with (family, quarantine pod, and so forth). Please don't cross over into other zones.