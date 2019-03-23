DJ Summit 13

press release: DJ SUMMIT VOL 13 MARCH MADNESS EDITION!

Check out some of Wisconsin's most talented emerging DJ's LIVE!

MANY artists who now open for MAJOR ARTISTS we present at Liquid first appeared on our stage at a Summit and we KNOW some of them will go on to be headliners at our venue, around the state, regionally and who knows where else!

Featuring: 8Hertz, Austin Rude, Bvd Apple, Daywalker, Destinesia, Dxgger, EMC, ET, Gingerbread, Jaysmore, Jules, KGK, Leeski, Mel., Orbiix, Psyga, Radiius, Slank, Sleepy Turt;e, Vasila.