press release: Masquerade: Phoenix Project

with DJ Synthia

Saturday, Oct. 19

9 pm

$8 21+

Crucible Masquerade presents a costume party benefit for the Phoenix Project.

"A Phoenix is an individual who has faced adversity and challenges in their lives. They are either on the journey toward healing or they have overcome their adversity and challenges and wish to help others." Come dressed as your Phoenix self (or in any Halloween costume, if you prefer. Costumes are not required!)

Special guest DJ Synthia (Living In Oblivion, Milwaukee) will be spinning 80s music and videos for your dancing pleasure!

http://bethephoenixmovement.org/