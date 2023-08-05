DJ Vilas Park Sniper

Tavernakaya 27 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Wheel Up w/ DJ VPS - Every 1st SATURDAY of the month, 11pm-2am - Playing the hottest reggae, dancehall, Afrobeats & more all night! No cover. 21+ only.

Info

Tavernakaya 27 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-286-1548
Google Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-08-05 23:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-08-05 23:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-08-05 23:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-08-05 23:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-09-02 23:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-09-02 23:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-09-02 23:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-09-02 23:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-10-07 23:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-10-07 23:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-10-07 23:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-10-07 23:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-11-04 23:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-11-04 23:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-11-04 23:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-11-04 23:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-12-02 23:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-12-02 23:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-12-02 23:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Vilas Park Sniper - 2023-12-02 23:00:00 ical