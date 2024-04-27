$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: Djangophonique is an award winning project that delivers the infectious joy, and expressive freedom that is at the heart of Django Reinhardt’s jazz manouche. With respect for the tradition and a fearless creativity that bends the conventions of the style, Djangophonique is keeping the Hot Club revival alive and well. The result is a sound that’s unmistakable to fans of the music, and alluring to the uninitiated—a sound that can bring the lively energy of a Parisian dance hall to the quietest listening room or captivate a buzzing festival audience with the aching nostalgia of a shimmering ballad.

Djangophonique has been described as “...the cleanest, most genuine manouche jazz that can be heard in Michigan” (Local Spins). Led by guitar player Andrew Brown, a true disciple of the style, the project has cultivated a community of musicians who channel the tenacious agility that the music demands. In 2022 the group released their first studio album, “Introducing Djangophonique,” which won Best Jazz Album, Traditions Award, as well as earning them Artist Of The Year at the WYCE Jammies.

In 2023 the group began a new chapter with the addition of vocalist Katie Smith, who’s soulful approach channels the mystery and appeal of an unplaceable era. With a second studio album and a full concert schedule in the works for 2024, Djangophonique is poised to forge a connection with an expansive audience through the resonance of their artistry.