press release: Club Quarantine with DJay Mando | Mr. New York | DJ Brotha Z

Full Production Live Stream Performance from Liquid, F riday, September 4, 2020 6:00PM to 10:00PM (CST). Free to view at https://mixcloud.com/live/ liquidmadison. (second webcast Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:00PM to 2:00AM CST, free to view at above Mixcloud and on Liquid Facebook & Twitch).

https://www.facebook.com/ events/982678472238151/

https://www.facebook.com/ DJayMando

https://www.facebook.com/ Mrnewyorkparty

https://www.facebook.com/ DjBrothaZ

Livestream production by Voyage Virtual: https://www.VoyageVirtual.com